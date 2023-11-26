News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh for sale: Light and airy two-bedroom Morningside flat in sandstone building for sale

Home in Edinburgh conservation area
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Set in the eaves of a handsome sandstone building, this two-bedroom flat in Morningside is light and airy throughout, and is currently available at offers over £315,000.

Enviably located in the highly sought-after conservation area, this traditional second floor flat at 17B Cluny Gardens has a desirable setting close to the Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill Local Nature Reserve. It is within easy reach of excellent amenities, schools, and regular transport links, and offers a swift commute into the city centre.

To view this property, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 299.

The two-bedroom residence benefits from a blank canvas of décor and bright and airy accommodation, punctuated by well-retained period details. It is sure to be popular amongst a wide variety of buyers.

1. 17B Cluny Gardens

The two-bedroom residence benefits from a blank canvas of décor and bright and airy accommodation, punctuated by well-retained period details. It is sure to be popular amongst a wide variety of buyers. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

Photo Sales
The property benefits from this light and airy large living room.

2. Living room

The property benefits from this light and airy large living room. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

Photo Sales
The property's well-maintained good-sized private garden.

3. Garden

The property's well-maintained good-sized private garden. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

Photo Sales
The property's well maintained kitchen. Extras: an integrated oven and gas hob, a freestanding fridge/freezer, and a washing machine to be included in the sale.

4. Kitchen

The property's well maintained kitchen. Extras: an integrated oven and gas hob, a freestanding fridge/freezer, and a washing machine to be included in the sale. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMorningsideHome