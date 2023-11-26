Set in the eaves of a handsome sandstone building, this two-bedroom flat in Morningside is light and airy throughout, and is currently available at offers over £315,000.

Enviably located in the highly sought-after conservation area, this traditional second floor flat at 17B Cluny Gardens has a desirable setting close to the Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill Local Nature Reserve. It is within easy reach of excellent amenities, schools, and regular transport links, and offers a swift commute into the city centre.