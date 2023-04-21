News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Luxurious three-bedroom flat in Newington with access to 14 acres of land and tennis courts

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

On the market at offers over £500,000, 1/6 East Suffolk Park includes a reception hall, main hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, three double bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. Part of the Craigmillar Park conservation area, the grounds include a 'village green' and two tennis courts. For Viewings, call MOV8: 0131 253 2982

1. 1/6 East Suffolk Park

This high-end development offers secured video entry, an impressive communal hall and stairway, and residents-only private parking. Part of the Craigmillar Park Conservation area, there are approx. 14 acres of highly kept grounds including a large 'village green', and two tennis courts.

A rare novelty bonus with this Newington three bedroom second floor flat is access to two tennis courts which are for residents only.

2. Tennis courts

A rare novelty bonus with this Newington three bedroom second floor flat is access to two tennis courts which are for residents only.

Set to the front, the southerly-facing living room allows plentiful natural light and features a living flame gas fire with a tasteful surround, carpeted flooring, two light pendants, uplights and ample space for freestanding furniture.

3. Living room

Set to the front, the southerly-facing living room allows plentiful natural light and features a living flame gas fire with a tasteful surround, carpeted flooring, two light pendants, uplights and ample space for freestanding furniture.

Highlights include tall ceilings, retention of period features, tall recessed sash and case windows, two ornate skylight windows, generous room sizes and good storage.

4. Period features

Highlights include tall ceilings, retention of period features, tall recessed sash and case windows, two ornate skylight windows, generous room sizes and good storage.

