Edinburgh for sale: Luxurious three-bedroom flat in Newington with access to 14 acres of land and tennis courts
Luxurious Edinburgh flat has access to tennis courts and 14 acres of private land
An attractive three-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in Newington – found in a grand B-listed Victorian college building, with access to 14 acres of private land and tennis courts.
On the market at offers over £500,000, 1/6 East Suffolk Park includes a reception hall, main hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, three double bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. Part of the Craigmillar Park conservation area, the grounds include a 'village green' and two tennis courts. For Viewings, call MOV8: 0131 253 2982