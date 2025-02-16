This three-bedroom penthouse at 33 James Gall Wynd promises unrivalled views, encompassing nearby Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags.
It lies within the historic Clockhouse Apartments, part of CALA's prestigious Newington Residences, in a leafy conservation area south of the city centre.
This recent redevelopment of The Royal Blind School sits on 3.5 acres of well-maintained grounds with landscaped gardens and private garage parking.
The impressive apartment has airy high ceilings and a minimalist design enhanced by beautiful accent décor and superior finishings. From a secure communal lobby with keyless entry, a lift shared with just two other residences rises to the apartment on its own private landing.
Maintained by a property factor, the Newington Residences feature landscaped gardens with swathes of green lawns bordered by leafy trees – a shared outdoor space for all residents to enjoy.
On-site, there is an extra-large sandstone clad lock-up garage with power and powered door exclusive to the property. Additionally, there is shared access to an electric vehicle charging point.
For viewings, contact Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
