Complete with private patio area, this flat forms part of a modern development only a very short distance from excellent amenities and great transport links into the City Centre. To see this property, click here.
A large L-shaped hallway leads to the well proportioned living room, which is flooded with natural light from the french doors. The spacious kitchen/diner benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.
There are two double bedrooms with the master bedroom having an en-suite with shower cubicle. The third bedroom could be utilised as an office/study space. The main bathroom is fitted with a three piece suite.
Externally there are well maintained communal garden areas at this property, with resident parking available.
