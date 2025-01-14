Edinburgh for sale: Main door 3-bedroom flat with private patio area at Slateford Road

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

This impressive three-bedroom main door flat at Slateford Road in Edinburgh is currently available at offers for £310,000.

Complete with private patio area, this flat forms part of a modern development only a very short distance from excellent amenities and great transport links into the City Centre. To see this property, click here.

A large L-shaped hallway leads to the well proportioned living room, which is flooded with natural light from the french doors. The spacious kitchen/diner benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.

There are two double bedrooms with the master bedroom having an en-suite with shower cubicle. The third bedroom could be utilised as an office/study space. The main bathroom is fitted with a three piece suite.

Externally there are well maintained communal garden areas at this property, with resident parking available.

To book a viewing appointment, click here.

The spacious kitchen/diner benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.

1. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen/diner benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
A large L-shaped hallway leads to this well proportioned living room which is flooded with natural light from the french doors.

2. Living room

A large L-shaped hallway leads to this well proportioned living room which is flooded with natural light from the french doors. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
This three-bedroom main door flat forms part of a modern development only a very short distance from excellent amenities and great transport links into the city centre.

3. Slateford Road

This three-bedroom main door flat forms part of a modern development only a very short distance from excellent amenities and great transport links into the city centre. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Externally there are well maintained communal garden areas with resident parking available.

4. Back door

Externally there are well maintained communal garden areas with resident parking available. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice