Edinburgh for sale: Main door two-bedroom flat in South Queensferry with sunroom and breathtaking views of the Forth Rail Bridge

Edinburgh flat with stunning views and great transport links
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST

A main door flat in South Queensferry featuring a sunroom and breathtaking views of the Forth Rail Bridge, is currently up for sale at offers over £295,000.

Situated just on the outskirts of Edinburgh, 4 Springwell Terrace is located in a prime location, beside the iconic bridges crossing the Forth. This home offers not only breathtaking views of the Forth Bridges, but also easy access to the town centre, amenities, and excellent transport links.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2858.

The incredible view of the Forth Rail Bridge from the South Queensferry property's garden.

1. What a view!

The incredible view of the Forth Rail Bridge from the South Queensferry property's garden. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

The main reception room also offers picturesque views of the Forth Rail Bridge and includes a cozy fireplace and could be use flexibly as a third bedroom.

2. Living room

The main reception room also offers picturesque views of the Forth Rail Bridge and includes a cozy fireplace and could be use flexibly as a third bedroom. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

The addition of a sunroom at the South Queensferry home provides a serene family space to relax and enjoy the natural surroundings.

3. Sunroom

The addition of a sunroom at the South Queensferry home provides a serene family space to relax and enjoy the natural surroundings. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

This property offers a blend of comfortable living spaces, stunning views, charming features, and practical storage space making it a wonderful choice for those looking to reside in South Queensferry.

4. 4 Springwell Terrace

This property offers a blend of comfortable living spaces, stunning views, charming features, and practical storage space making it a wonderful choice for those looking to reside in South Queensferry. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Related topics:Edinburgh