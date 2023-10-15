A main door flat in South Queensferry featuring a sunroom and breathtaking views of the Forth Rail Bridge, is currently up for sale at offers over £295,000.

Situated just on the outskirts of Edinburgh, 4 Springwell Terrace is located in a prime location, beside the iconic bridges crossing the Forth. This home offers not only breathtaking views of the Forth Bridges, but also easy access to the town centre, amenities, and excellent transport links.