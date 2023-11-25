News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Marchmont three-bedroom main door flat would make a wonderful family home

Victorian Edinburgh flat on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 25th Nov 2023

Set in sought-after Marchmont, this three-bedroom main door flat would make a wonderful family home, and is currently available for offers over £570,000.

This beautifully presented flat at 76 Marchmont Road forms part of a traditional Victorian tenement. The stylish interior is presented to a high standard throughout and offers bright and generously proportioned accommodation as well as an abundance of storage. The property benefits from a lovely private garden area to the front, and direct access onto a shared garden to the rear. For viewings, call 0131 556 0159.

This home is beautifully presented three-bedroom main door flat with extremely stylish and spacious interiors. The property lies within a stone throw’s distance from the wonderful green areas of The Meadows and a variety of local amenities.

1. 76 Marchmont Road

The spacious living room boasts a beautiful gas fireplace and large bay window that allows plenty of natural light to flood in.

2. Living room

To the rear, the kitchen/dining room is immaculately presented and contains a sizeable walk-in shelved pantry, ample base and wall-mounted units with wooden-effect worktops, a deep utility alcove with further shelving and base units, and overhead pulley for drying clothes, and a rear door that leads directly into the rear garden. White goods and appliances are negotiable.

3. Kitchen

The master bedroom is quietly positioned within the accommodation and is well-proportioned and benefits from an Edinburgh Press cupboard

4. Bedroom 1

