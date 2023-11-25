Set in sought-after Marchmont, this three-bedroom main door flat would make a wonderful family home, and is currently available for offers over £570,000.

This beautifully presented flat at 76 Marchmont Road forms part of a traditional Victorian tenement. The stylish interior is presented to a high standard throughout and offers bright and generously proportioned accommodation as well as an abundance of storage. The property benefits from a lovely private garden area to the front, and direct access onto a shared garden to the rear. For viewings, call 0131 556 0159.