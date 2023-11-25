Set in sought-after Marchmont, this three-bedroom main door flat would make a wonderful family home, and is currently available for offers over £570,000.
This beautifully presented flat at 76 Marchmont Road forms part of a traditional Victorian tenement. The stylish interior is presented to a high standard throughout and offers bright and generously proportioned accommodation as well as an abundance of storage. The property benefits from a lovely private garden area to the front, and direct access onto a shared garden to the rear. For viewings, call 0131 556 0159.
1. 76 Marchmont Road
This home is beautifully presented three-bedroom main door flat with extremely stylish and spacious interiors. The property lies within a stone throw’s distance from the wonderful green areas of The Meadows and a variety of local amenities. Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The spacious living room boasts a beautiful gas fireplace and large bay window that allows plenty of natural light to flood in. Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
To the rear, the kitchen/dining room is immaculately presented and contains a sizeable walk-in shelved pantry, ample base and wall-mounted units with wooden-effect worktops, a deep utility alcove with further shelving and base units, and overhead pulley for drying clothes, and a rear door that leads directly into the rear garden. White goods and appliances are negotiable. Photo: ESPC
4. Bedroom 1
The master bedroom is quietly positioned within the accommodation and is well-proportioned and benefits from an Edinburgh Press cupboard Photo: ESPC