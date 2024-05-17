A quirky mezzanine flat within an old Edinburgh schoolhouse has gone up for sale for offers over £250,000.

The Drummond Street property offers loft-style living with an unusual mezzanine which is accessed by a ladder.

The property has a double bedroom, an open plan living and kitchen area and a bathroom and its city centre location is in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, see the ESPC website.

1 . Old school The flat is located within a former school building making it perfect for any fans of quirky architecture. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . View The city centre location gives lovely views of Edinburgh's Old Town and Salisbury Crags. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is modern and well-equipped with plenty of storage space. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales