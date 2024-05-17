A quirky mezzanine flat within an old Edinburgh schoolhouse has gone up for sale for offers over £250,000.
The Drummond Street property offers loft-style living with an unusual mezzanine which is accessed by a ladder.
The property has a double bedroom, an open plan living and kitchen area and a bathroom and its city centre location is in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, see the ESPC website.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.