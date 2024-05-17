Edinburgh for sale: Mezzanine flat within old schoolhouse in Edinburgh's Old Town up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th May 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 12:44 BST

Take a look inside the city centre flat which is inside an old schoolhouse

A quirky mezzanine flat within an old Edinburgh schoolhouse has gone up for sale for offers over £250,000.

The Drummond Street property offers loft-style living with an unusual mezzanine which is accessed by a ladder.

The property has a double bedroom, an open plan living and kitchen area and a bathroom and its city centre location is in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, see the ESPC website.

1. Old school

The flat is located within a former school building making it perfect for any fans of quirky architecture. Photo: ESPC

2. View

The city centre location gives lovely views of Edinburgh's Old Town and Salisbury Crags. Photo: ESPC

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is modern and well-equipped with plenty of storage space. Photo: ESPC

4. Living room

The open plan layout means the kitchen opens up into a living area with a quirky study space. Photo: ESPC

