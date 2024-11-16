Currently available for offers over £649,995, 4 Esplanade Terrace enjoys a fabulous coastal location in the highly sought-after Joppa area of the city.

The property is now in need of modernisation/upgrading, while still exuding a fabulous air of character, and boasts open views over the Forth Estuary and towards the spectacular East Lothian coastline.

Benefits at this seaside home include front and rear gardens, a garage, gas central heating, an en-suite shower room and good storage space.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1 . 4 Esplanade Terrace There is a well maintained front garden laid to lawn with path leading to front door. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Beach view The incredible view of Portobello Beach from this property's principal bedroom window. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room The light and airy bay windowed living room with feature fireplace and beautiful cornicing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden To the rear there is a fully enclosed garden mainly laid to patio and a single garage, providing off-street parking or further storage space. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales