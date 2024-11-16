Currently available for offers over £649,995, 4 Esplanade Terrace enjoys a fabulous coastal location in the highly sought-after Joppa area of the city.
The property is now in need of modernisation/upgrading, while still exuding a fabulous air of character, and boasts open views over the Forth Estuary and towards the spectacular East Lothian coastline.
Benefits at this seaside home include front and rear gardens, a garage, gas central heating, an en-suite shower room and good storage space.
For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.
