Edinburgh for sale: Mid-terraced four-bedroom Victorian house in Joppa packed with potential by the beach

Offering a rare chance to live directly on the seafront, this mid-terraced Victorian house is packed with potential alongside its prime address.

Currently available for offers over £649,995, 4 Esplanade Terrace enjoys a fabulous coastal location in the highly sought-after Joppa area of the city.

The property is now in need of modernisation/upgrading, while still exuding a fabulous air of character, and boasts open views over the Forth Estuary and towards the spectacular East Lothian coastline.

Benefits at this seaside home include front and rear gardens, a garage, gas central heating, an en-suite shower room and good storage space.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

There is a well maintained front garden laid to lawn with path leading to front door.

The incredible view of Portobello Beach from this property's principal bedroom window.

The light and airy bay windowed living room with feature fireplace and beautiful cornicing.

To the rear there is a fully enclosed garden mainly laid to patio and a single garage, providing off-street parking or further storage space.

