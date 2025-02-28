Situated in the highly sought-after Morningside area, just south of the city centre, this stunning five-bedroom property at 131 Meadowspot provides the perfect setting for modern family living.
Thoughtfully designed, the home boasts a spacious living room with elegant doors opening onto a private rear patio, a bright conservatory/dining area ideal for entertaining, and a well-appointed dining kitchen.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Additional living spaces include a versatile family/garden room, a practical utility room, and ample storage throughout.
The property features five generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with an en-suite bathroom. A stylish family bathroom, a contemporary shower room, and a convenient downstairs cloakroom complete the accommodation.
For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0441 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.