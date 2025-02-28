Edinburgh for sale: Modern five-bedroom family home in Morningside available for nearly £1 million

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

This modern five-bedroom family home in Edinburgh is currently available for offers over £895,000.

Situated in the highly sought-after Morningside area, just south of the city centre, this stunning five-bedroom property at 131 Meadowspot provides the perfect setting for modern family living.

Thoughtfully designed, the home boasts a spacious living room with elegant doors opening onto a private rear patio, a bright conservatory/dining area ideal for entertaining, and a well-appointed dining kitchen.

Additional living spaces include a versatile family/garden room, a practical utility room, and ample storage throughout.

The property features five generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with an en-suite bathroom. A stylish family bathroom, a contemporary shower room, and a convenient downstairs cloakroom complete the accommodation.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0441 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

Nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac beside the picturesque Easter Craiglockhart Hill Local Nature Reserve, this beautifully presented detached family home offers an exceptional blend of space, style, and comfort.

1. 131 Meadowspot, Morningside

131 Meadowspot, Morningside

Thoughtfully designed, the home boasts a spacious living room with elegant doors opening onto a private rear patio.

2. Living room

Living room

The property's bright conservatory/dining area is ideal for entertaining.

3. Conservatory

Conservatory

The property features landscaped gardens to the front and here at the back of the property, with a handy patio area also.

4. Garden

Garden

