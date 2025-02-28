Situated in the highly sought-after Morningside area, just south of the city centre, this stunning five-bedroom property at 131 Meadowspot provides the perfect setting for modern family living.

Thoughtfully designed, the home boasts a spacious living room with elegant doors opening onto a private rear patio, a bright conservatory/dining area ideal for entertaining, and a well-appointed dining kitchen.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Additional living spaces include a versatile family/garden room, a practical utility room, and ample storage throughout.

The property features five generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with an en-suite bathroom. A stylish family bathroom, a contemporary shower room, and a convenient downstairs cloakroom complete the accommodation.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0441 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

1 . 131 Meadowspot, Morningside Nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac beside the picturesque Easter Craiglockhart Hill Local Nature Reserve, this beautifully presented detached family home offers an exceptional blend of space, style, and comfort. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room Thoughtfully designed, the home boasts a spacious living room with elegant doors opening onto a private rear patio. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Conservatory The property's bright conservatory/dining area is ideal for entertaining. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The property features landscaped gardens to the front and here at the back of the property, with a handy patio area also. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales