The stylish apartment at 2/4 Lower Gilmore Bank in Fountainbridge, is beautifully presented throughout and forms part of exclusive canal-side development within Edinburgh Quay.

The property provides bright and spacious accommodation over one floor with lift access from the secure underground car park, and is in a great central location with most of Edinburgh’s main attractions and transport links just walking distance away.

This superb home, which would be ideal for a couple or a young professional, is in walk-in condition and benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and the allocated parking space within a secure underground car park complete with lift access. Factors for this property are Myreside and cost £500 per quarter.

