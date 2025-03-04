The stylish apartment at 2/4 Lower Gilmore Bank in Fountainbridge, is beautifully presented throughout and forms part of exclusive canal-side development within Edinburgh Quay.
The property provides bright and spacious accommodation over one floor with lift access from the secure underground car park, and is in a great central location with most of Edinburgh’s main attractions and transport links just walking distance away.
This superb home, which would be ideal for a couple or a young professional, is in walk-in condition and benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and the allocated parking space within a secure underground car park complete with lift access. Factors for this property are Myreside and cost £500 per quarter.
Early viewing is highly recommended. Call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or the seller on 07794 046 847. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.