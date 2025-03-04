Edinburgh for sale: Modern one-bedroom apartment next to the Union Canal with underground parking space

Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

This modern one-bedroom ground floor apartment next to the Union Canal, complete with an underground car parking space, is currently available for offers over £299,000.

The stylish apartment at 2/4 Lower Gilmore Bank in Fountainbridge, is beautifully presented throughout and forms part of exclusive canal-side development within Edinburgh Quay.

The property provides bright and spacious accommodation over one floor with lift access from the secure underground car park, and is in a great central location with most of Edinburgh’s main attractions and transport links just walking distance away.

This superb home, which would be ideal for a couple or a young professional, is in walk-in condition and benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and the allocated parking space within a secure underground car park complete with lift access. Factors for this property are Myreside and cost £500 per quarter.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or the seller on 07794 046 847. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

The property's stunning sitting room/dining room, which enjoys a lovely outlook towards the Union Canal.

1. Living and dining area

The open plan area for the living/ dining area includes this stylish open plan modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and induction hob.

2. Kitchen

The ground floor flat provides bright and spacious accommodation over one floor with lift access from the secure underground car park.

3. 2/4 Lower Gilmore Bank,

The Fountainbridge property's double bedroom, with built-in wardrobe.

4. Bedroom

