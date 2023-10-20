4 . Garden

A rare benefit in this part of the city, the property enjoys a charming private and enclosed garden, which has been attractively paved for ease of maintenance. Offering the ideal place for a morning coffee or evening aperitif in the warmer months, the garden is attractively bordered by a mature Beech hedge and as a benefit of the end of terrace, has a secure gated side return leading to the front, offering an ideal place for storing bicycles or garden equipment. There is a further gated and walled garden area to the front of the house with built-in bin store and outside tap. Of particular note, is the private, barrier-protected off-street parking. A fee of approximately £60 per calendar month is payable to Redpath Bruce Factors for maintenance the communal grounds. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography