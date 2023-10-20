An Edinburgh home which is part of an award-winning development has gone on the market at offers over £550,000.
The end of terrace house at 39 Dublin Street Lane North is part of an award-winning development by architect Sir Richard Murphy, offering a tranquil retreat with private garden, moments away from the thriving east end of Edinburgh city centre.
The property forms part of a mews-style development completed in the year 2000, winning the RIBA award for architecture, and is one of just six family houses, bordered by Beech hedges and attractive stone walls. For viewings, call 0131 253 2858.
1. 39 Dublin Street Lane North
The property offers a peaceful retreat from the bustle of city life and yet is just a short walk from Edinburgh’s world class amenities and attractions. With spacious accommodation over two floors, the house lends itself perfectly to both family life and entertaining. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Lounge/ dining room
The split plan style accommodation of the ground floor offers a generous reception and dining room with French doors to the courtyard garden and can be opened up with internal French doors to the dining kitchen, or closed to provide two separate reception spaces. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with a good range of shaker style units with the appliances included in the sale and enjoys a dual aspect to the front of the house. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Garden
A rare benefit in this part of the city, the property enjoys a charming private and enclosed garden, which has been attractively paved for ease of maintenance. Offering the ideal place for a morning coffee or evening aperitif in the warmer months, the garden is attractively bordered by a mature Beech hedge and as a benefit of the end of terrace, has a secure gated side return leading to the front, offering an ideal place for storing bicycles or garden equipment. There is a further gated and walled garden area to the front of the house with built-in bin store and outside tap. Of particular note, is the private, barrier-protected off-street parking. A fee of approximately £60 per calendar month is payable to Redpath Bruce Factors for maintenance the communal grounds. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography