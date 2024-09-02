The duplex flat at Harvesters Way is in a private housing development only built in 2016, conveniently situated beside Wester Hailes rail station and close to the Odeon Luxe cinema complex. To view this property, click here .

The centrepiece of the home is the large open plan living, dining and kitchen space which covers the length of the property, with a decent size private garden at the back. It also benefits from double glazing, local amenities and great transport links. Viewings can be booked online.