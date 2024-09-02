Edinburgh for sale: Modern three-bedroom Wester Hailes apartment in small attractive development

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:05 BST

This modern three-bedroom apartment in a small attractive development in Wester Hailes is currently available at offers over £220,000.

The duplex flat at Harvesters Way is in a private housing development only built in 2016, conveniently situated beside Wester Hailes rail station and close to the Odeon Luxe cinema complex. To view this property, click here.

The centrepiece of the home is the large open plan living, dining and kitchen space which covers the length of the property, with a decent size private garden at the back. It also benefits from double glazing, local amenities and great transport links. Viewings can be booked online.

This Wester Hailes property has been provided with an allocated car park space as well as with storage space for a bike.

The open plan kitchen, dining and living area, with patio doors leading to the private rear garden. The patio doors also allow the living room to be flooded with natural light.

The kitchen has floor and wall mounted unit and ample worktop space, and the added benefit of a utility room.

The private garden is accessed via patio doors from the living room, perfect for catching some rays if the sun comes out to play.

