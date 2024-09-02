The duplex flat at Harvesters Way is in a private housing development only built in 2016, conveniently situated beside Wester Hailes rail station and close to the Odeon Luxe cinema complex. To view this property, click here.
The centrepiece of the home is the large open plan living, dining and kitchen space which covers the length of the property, with a decent size private garden at the back. It also benefits from double glazing, local amenities and great transport links. Viewings can be booked online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.