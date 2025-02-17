Situated on Frederick Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s iconic New Town, the property is in a superb location within one of Edinburgh's most sought-after areas. Click here to see inside.

The large kitchen dining area is to the front of the property and is an ideal space for entertaining. The living room is to the rear of the property and has a period feature fireplace. The double bedroom has a handy en-suite, and the apartment is finished with a two-piece suite shower room.

