Edinburgh for sale: One-bedroom apartment in great city centre location

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST

This well-presented one-bedroom top floor flat in a great city centre location is currently available for offers over £325,000.

Situated on Frederick Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s iconic New Town, the property is in a superb location within one of Edinburgh's most sought-after areas. Click here to see inside.

The large kitchen dining area is to the front of the property and is an ideal space for entertaining. The living room is to the rear of the property and has a period feature fireplace. The double bedroom has a handy en-suite, and the apartment is finished with a two-piece suite shower room.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to buy this one-bedroom top floor flat situated in a prestigious location in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town, close to popular bars, restaurants and high street retailers.

The living room is to the rear of the property and has a period feature fireplace.

The large kitchen dining area is to the front of the property and is an ideal space for entertaining.

The New Town property's main two-piece shower room.

