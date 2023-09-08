News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: One bedroom flat for sale at The Shore in Leith in old warehouse tenement

The flat is located in one of the oldest tenements in Edinburgh
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST

A one-bedroom flat in one of the oldest and most architecturally significant tenements in Edinburgh has gone on the market, giving prospective buyers the chance to live in the “coolest” area of the city.

Earlier this year, Leith was named the coolest place to live in Edinburgh, and now a lovely one-bedroom flat within a former warehouse is up for sale, with offers starting at £190,000. The flat is in excellent condition, according to ESPC, and has period features like its distinctive Georgian windows. It is also situated just off the Water of Leith.

For more information, visit the listing on the ESPC website.

Located at The Shore in Leith, which was named the coolest place to live in Edinburgh, the property is just set back from the water.

1. The coolest place to live

Located at The Shore in Leith, which was named the coolest place to live in Edinburgh, the property is just set back from the water. Photo: Ross McBride

The flat is located in an A-listed sandstone tenement which is a former warehouse. It was described by Historic Environment Scotland as 'one of the oldest and architecturally most distinctive warehouses in Edinburgh, if not Scotland".

2. Stunning building

The flat is located in an A-listed sandstone tenement which is a former warehouse. It was described by Historic Environment Scotland as 'one of the oldest and architecturally most distinctive warehouses in Edinburgh, if not Scotland". Photo: ESPC

The one bedroom flat offers stunning views in a sought after location in Leith, just two miles from the city centre.

3. Bedroom

The one bedroom flat offers stunning views in a sought after location in Leith, just two miles from the city centre. Photo: Ross McBride

All the rooms are located off a bright and spacious hallway.

4. Hallway

All the rooms are located off a bright and spacious hallway. Photo: Ross McBride

