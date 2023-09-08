A one-bedroom flat in one of the oldest and most architecturally significant tenements in Edinburgh has gone on the market, giving prospective buyers the chance to live in the “coolest” area of the city.

Earlier this year, Leith was named the coolest place to live in Edinburgh, and now a lovely one-bedroom flat within a former warehouse is up for sale, with offers starting at £190,000. The flat is in excellent condition, according to ESPC, and has period features like its distinctive Georgian windows. It is also situated just off the Water of Leith.