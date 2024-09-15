Edinburgh for sale: One-bedroom flat in a Leith warehouse conversion situated in a quiet courtyard

This one-bedroom flat in Leith is part of a warehouse conversion, tucked away in a quiet courtyard, which would make a lovely first time buyer home.

Currently on the market for offers over £185,000, Flat 12, 91 Constitution Street is in the vibrant Shore area and is ideally located next to a tram stop, proving quick access to the city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

Perfect for a first time-buyer or rental investment, the property is just steps away from a large selection of cafes, delis, artisan bars and restaurants - including three Michelin starred restaurants.

Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate the good sized and well presented accommodation on offer. To book a viewing, call Aberdein Considine on 0131 253 2723, or book an appointment online.

This is a beautifully presented second floor apartment, forming part of a warehouse conversion tucked away in a quiet courtyard in the heart of the stylish Shore area of Leith.

The open plan lounge/diner/kitchen with a window to the rear, and laminate flooring.

The kitchen area is fitted with a range of modern, crisp white base and wall units, with the oven, hob, hood, fridge/freezer and combination washing machine all to remain.

Externally, there is a beautiful shared courtyard, with well maintained planting and shrubs, managed by Trinity Factors.

