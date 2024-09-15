Currently on the market for offers over £185,000, Flat 12, 91 Constitution Street is in the vibrant Shore area and is ideally located next to a tram stop, proving quick access to the city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

Perfect for a first time-buyer or rental investment, the property is just steps away from a large selection of cafes, delis, artisan bars and restaurants - including three Michelin starred restaurants.

Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate the good sized and well presented accommodation on offer. To book a viewing, call Aberdein Considine on 0131 253 2723, or book an appointment online.

1 . Flat 12, 19 Constitution Street This is a beautifully presented second floor apartment, forming part of a warehouse conversion tucked away in a quiet courtyard in the heart of the stylish Shore area of Leith. | Aberdein Considine Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The open plan lounge/diner/kitchen with a window to the rear, and laminate flooring. | Aberdein Considine Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen area is fitted with a range of modern, crisp white base and wall units, with the oven, hob, hood, fridge/freezer and combination washing machine all to remain. | Aberdein Considine Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Courtyard Externally, there is a beautiful shared courtyard, with well maintained planting and shrubs, managed by Trinity Factors. | Aberdein Considine Photo: ESPC Photo Sales