This one-bedroom flat located in the highly sought-after Stockbridge Colonies, is currently up for sale at offers over £295,000.

Forming part of a handsome, B-listed building in the conservation area, this main-door ground-floor flat at 14 Bell Place is presented with attractive, modern interiors, enhanced by a tasteful palette of neutral decor throughout.

The one-bedroom property is ideally proportioned for first-time buyers, professionals, couples, downsizers, and rental investors alike, and it is situated on a quiet no-through road next to the Water of Leith. The flat also benefits from enviable close proximity to Stockbridge's eclectic amenities and the Royal Botanic Garden.

For viewings, call Thorntons on 0131 253 2236 of book an appointment online.

1 . 14 Bell Place This main-door ground-floor flat in Stockbridge is presented with attractive, modern interiors, enhanced by a tasteful palette of neutral decor throughout. Photo: Thorntons/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living/ dining room This room is currently used as a living/ dining room due to its large size, with high ceilings and a fireplace. Photo: Thorntons/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The well presented kitchen has all the appliances needed to cook up a storm, with plenty of cupboard space. Photo: Thorntons/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The garden area for this Stockbridge flat. Photo: Thorntons/ ESPC Photo Sales