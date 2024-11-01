Edinburgh for sale: One-bedroom duplex flat in Murrayfield with a cute layout and a modern finish

This one-bedroom duplex flat in Murrayfield is in a great location and has a cute layout with a modern finish.

Forming part of a converted block, this fully-refurbished one-bedroom duplex flat at 50/5 Coltbridge Avenue comes with attractive, modern interiors.

Currently available for offers over £195,000, the spacious, light-filled flat will appeal to a wide range of buyers with its central location within easy reach of excellent amenities, including shops, bus links, and scenic green space.

Externally, the property benefits from residents' permit parking, communal bike storage and shared garden grounds.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993 or book an appointment online.

1. Living room

The welcoming entrance hall and stairs, with storage space under the stairs.

2. Hallway

The welcoming entrance hall and stairs, with storage space under the stairs. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC

3. Garden

4. 50/5 Coltbridge Avenue

