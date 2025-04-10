Situated within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre, this historic, stone built, former schoolhouse at 1 Lennymuir has been carefully renovated and benefits from extensive accommodation, ample parking, garaging and extensive walled gardens.
The property is accessed at the far end of Turnhouse Road, via electric gates, onto a gravelled driveway, leading to a five car, modern garage that would be easily adapted for home business use. There is also a large car park with electric car charging.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The house is of great character internally, with many unique features, and offers several separate living areas, making it perfect for a larger family. This one-of-a-kind home has a spacious layout and will definitely evoke conversation.
For viewings, call Johnson Legal on 0131 253 2512. Alternatively, book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.