Situated within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre, this historic, stone built, former schoolhouse at 1 Lennymuir has been carefully renovated and benefits from extensive accommodation, ample parking, garaging and extensive walled gardens.

The property is accessed at the far end of Turnhouse Road, via electric gates, onto a gravelled driveway, leading to a five car, modern garage that would be easily adapted for home business use. There is also a large car park with electric car charging.

The house is of great character internally, with many unique features, and offers several separate living areas, making it perfect for a larger family. This one-of-a-kind home has a spacious layout and will definitely evoke conversation.

For viewings, call Johnson Legal on 0131 253 2512. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

1 . 1 Lennymuir, Edinburgh This is an exceptional and unique early 19th century former schoolhouse of great character. The property is accessed at the far (West) end of Turnhouse Road, via electric gate, onto a gravelled driveway, leading to a five car, modern garage, that would be easily adapted for home business. | Johnson Legal Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The high ceiling lounge is large and has a feature, wood burning stove and has access to a large mezzanine - ideal for a library or cinema area | Johnson Legal Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Snug This lovely and charming snug comes with a traditional wood burning stove, taking you back to a more peaceful and laid back time, perfect for relaxing after a hard day. | Johnson Legal Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The property also benefits from mature and extensively planted south facing grounds, with a large patio area. | Johnson Legal Photo: ESPC Photo Sales