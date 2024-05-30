The property has been finished to a very high standard by the current owners of over 30 years. Quietly nestled on a leafy country lane bordering the Craiglockhart/Colinton area of Edinburgh we are in an idyllic setting with ease of access to the city centre and beyond, this property is presented to the market in immaculate condition throughout. Book a viewing online with McDougall McQueen to see this incredible family home for yourself.