This one-of-a-kind home with an impressive garden in Cariglockhart is currently up for sale at offers over £1,150,000.
This unique detached property at 12 Redhall Bank Road is arranged over two floors offering a flexible layout and exceptional quality of living.
The property has been finished to a very high standard by the current owners of over 30 years. Quietly nestled on a leafy country lane bordering the Craiglockhart/Colinton area of Edinburgh we are in an idyllic setting with ease of access to the city centre and beyond, this property is presented to the market in immaculate condition throughout. Book a viewing online with McDougall McQueen to see this incredible family home for yourself.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.