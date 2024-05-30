Edinburgh for sale: One-of-a-kind home with an impressive garden in Cariglockhart is yours for over £1 million

Stunning Edinburgh family home on the market

This one-of-a-kind home with an impressive garden in Cariglockhart is currently up for sale at offers over £1,150,000.

This unique detached property at 12 Redhall Bank Road is arranged over two floors offering a flexible layout and exceptional quality of living.

The property has been finished to a very high standard by the current owners of over 30 years. Quietly nestled on a leafy country lane bordering the Craiglockhart/Colinton area of Edinburgh we are in an idyllic setting with ease of access to the city centre and beyond, this property is presented to the market in immaculate condition throughout. Book a viewing online with McDougall McQueen to see this incredible family home for yourself.

This property benefits from three public rooms and open spaces like this kitchen/ diner which includes a family room.

1. Open plan

This property benefits from three public rooms and open spaces like this kitchen/ diner which includes a family room. Photo: McDougall McQueen/ ESPC

The property is entered via electric gates surrounded by the most impressive gardens and has the benefit of a multi vehicle driveway and double garage to front.

2. Garden

The property is entered via electric gates surrounded by the most impressive gardens and has the benefit of a multi vehicle driveway and double garage to front. Photo: McDougall McQueen/ ESPC

This property is a unique detached house sent in extensive garden grounds in idyllic setting.

3. 12 Redhall Bank Road

This property is a unique detached house sent in extensive garden grounds in idyllic setting. Photo: McDougall McQueen/ ESPC

The luxury modern open plan kitchen and diner is the perfect place to cook up a storm.

4. Kitchen

The luxury modern open plan kitchen and diner is the perfect place to cook up a storm. Photo: McDougall McQueen/ ESPC

