A stunning £1 million five-bedroom home situated in a historic area of the capital has hit the market.

The incredible Victorian home at 4 Dell Road in situated in the heart of the city’s Colinton Dell and comes with a large self-contained garden cabin featuring a dining area, shower room and mezzanine bed. The extensive leafy gardens also contain a hot tub and patio and offer an outlook over mature woodlands and the picturesque Water of Leith.

Simpson and Marwick, who are responsible for the listing, describe the family property as “handsome and truly impressive” with a “tastefully presented interior of the grand main house”. The agent also states the home is “bright and generously proportioned” and offers “a variety of fine period features” including a large living room boasting a striking bay window with impressive wooden shutters.

The enviable five bedroom property is available for offers over £1,050,000 and includes three public rooms, two bathrooms and on-street parking. Open viewings Sundays 2pm-4pm or call Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5700 for an alternative appointment.

