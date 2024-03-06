A Morningside home with four bedrooms, period features galore and a seriously sought-after setting, is currently up for sale at offers over £1.4 million.

This rarely available four/six-bedroom detached house at 3 Midmar Avenue offers an abundance of traditional character and expansive rooms, complete with elegant decor, high ceilings, and well-retained period features.

The southwest-facing residence further boasts extensive private parking and beautifully landscaped gardens. It also benefits from a picturesque setting in the highly sought-after Morningside conservation area, positioned beside the Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill Nature Reserve.

It is within easy reach of excellent amenities, regular bus links, and highly-regarded schools; plus, the home is backed by a tennis club and bowling green, ensuring fantastic privacy to the rear. To view this property, call 0131 253 2236 or book an appointment online.

1 . 3 Midmar Avenue Situated in Morningside, one of Edinburgh's most desirable postcodes, this traditional detached house is an exclusive residence, which offers a prestigious city setting and generous, highly versatile accommodation spread over 2,937 square feet, including three reception rooms, four double bedrooms, and three washrooms. Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales

2 . Family room With three ground-floor reception rooms, there is plenty of space for families. The family room/home office provides great space and period details including a lovely fireplace, cornicing and high ceilings. Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales

3 . Drawing room The generously proportioned drawing room immediately catches the eye with its wealth of period details, including a beautiful fireplace with a gas stove and lavish cornice work that accentuates the lofty dimensions. Elegant decor, divided by a picture and dado rail, is paired with stripped wooden floorboards creating an inviting aesthetic, whilst a southwest-facing bay window ensures a light-filled ambience. Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales

4 . Garden Landscaped gardens flank the property to the southwest-facing front and to the rear, providing manicured lawns fringed by mature planting. Both enjoy excellent privacy and both are enclosed for the safety of children and pets. The sizeable rear garden also features a patio for summer dining. Generous private parking for multiple cars is provided by an attached double garage and a private, gated driveway. Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales