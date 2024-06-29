Edinburgh for sale: Quaint and quirky one-bedroom flat in Corstorphine would make an amazing first-time buy

By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Jun 2024, 12:58 BST

This quaint and quirky one-bedroom flat in Corstorphine would make an amazing first-time buy, and is currently available for offers over £145,000.

A rarely available, charming first floor flat situated in the heart of Corstorphine, close to excellent local amenities and transport links, 1/3 Corstorphine High Street would be an ideal purchase for a first time buyer or for use as a small living unit for professionals working in town.

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1. 1/3 Corstorphine High Street

The living room, with fireplace and shelved recess, is joined onto the kitchen.

2. Living room

The lounge is open plan to the kitchen, which comes with wall and base units with co-ordinated worktops and a breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

There is a communal garden to the rear of the property and on-street parking in the surrounding streets.

4. Garden

