This quaint, detached stone cottage in Ratho Station offers a secluded feel just moments from excellent amenities, and exudes charm and cosiness.

Brimming with character, this most charming detached period cottage at Hillfoot Cottage, 61 Station Road, enjoys a tranquil and almost ‘hideaway' position. It is of solid stone construction and retains original features including cornicing, picture rails and panelled doors.

The property, situated minutes from Edinburgh Airport and the motorway network, has been cleverly extended and now offers a most versatile layout covering 127 sqm.

To view, telephone Drummond Millier on 0131 253 2967 (07595 820611 outwith office hours), or book an appointment online.

Garden room A superb garden room leads out to an extensive covered sun deck and grill bar area for outside entertaining.

BBQ area There is a very large covered sun deck/ BBQ area in this property's garden.

Living room The main public room has a focal point feature fireplace and gives access to the dining room/bedroom 3.

Garden The attractive enclosed wrap-around garden which is very well stocked including a vegetable area and pond.