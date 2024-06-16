This quaint, detached stone cottage in Ratho Station offers a secluded feel just moments from excellent amenities, and exudes charm and cosiness.
Brimming with character, this most charming detached period cottage at Hillfoot Cottage, 61 Station Road, enjoys a tranquil and almost ‘hideaway' position. It is of solid stone construction and retains original features including cornicing, picture rails and panelled doors.
The property, situated minutes from Edinburgh Airport and the motorway network, has been cleverly extended and now offers a most versatile layout covering 127 sqm.
To view, telephone Drummond Millier on 0131 253 2967 (07595 820611 outwith office hours), or book an appointment online.
