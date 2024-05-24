Edinburgh for sale: Quartermile flat in Simpson Loan with stunning views of The Meadows

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th May 2024, 13:09 BST
Floor to ceiling windows overlook The Meadows

A beautiful two-bedroom flat overlooking The Meadows in Edinburgh has gone up for sale.

The property, in Simpson Loan within the Quartermile development, is on the market for offers over £600,000. The open plan kitchen and living area has floor to ceiling windows which provide stunning views of The Meadows and beyond.

The flat also has two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom, and a shower room.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit the ESPC websitehttps://espc.com/property/flat-25-24-simpson-loan-lauriston-edinburgh-eh3-9ge/36237892?sid=478089.

