Edinburgh for sale: Quirky detached three bedroom house in Duddingston’s Treverlen Park

Detached home inside Edinburgh park grounds up for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:49 BST

This quirky detached three-bedroom house situated inside Duddingston’s Treverlen Park is currently up for sale, at offers over £430,000.

Immaculately presented, 2 Duddingston Road is arranged over two floors and offers a fantastic family home located in Treverlen Park and close to Figgate Park in the highly-regarded Duddingston area, east of Edinburgh city centre.

Further benefits include attic space as well front and side gardens. To view this property, on Sundays 12-2pm, call 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951348.

On the market at offers over £430,000, 2 Duddingston Road is a delightful detached sit alone three bedroom house arranged over two floors.

1. 2 Duddingston Road

On the market at offers over £430,000, 2 Duddingston Road is a delightful detached sit alone three bedroom house arranged over two floors.

The bright and spacious living room with lots of windows letting in plenty natural light.

2. Living room

The bright and spacious living room with lots of windows letting in plenty natural light.

The enclosed private garden is laid to lawn with a wood chips area also.

3. Garden

The enclosed private garden is laid to lawn with a wood chips area also.

The light stairwell with feature window up to upstairs. Further benefits at this property include gas central heating, sash and case windows, attic space and hatch, and on-street parking.

4. Stairway

The light stairwell with feature window up to upstairs. Further benefits at this property include gas central heating, sash and case windows, attic space and hatch, and on-street parking.

