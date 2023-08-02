Edinburgh for sale: Quirky detached three bedroom house in Duddingston’s Treverlen Park
This quirky detached three-bedroom house situated inside Duddingston’s Treverlen Park is currently up for sale, at offers over £430,000.
Immaculately presented, 2 Duddingston Road is arranged over two floors and offers a fantastic family home located in Treverlen Park and close to Figgate Park in the highly-regarded Duddingston area, east of Edinburgh city centre.
Further benefits include attic space as well front and side gardens. To view this property, on Sundays 12-2pm, call 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951348.
