A quirky one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town that’s crammed with character and history, is currently up for sale at offers over £250,000.

The property at 162A Dundas Street is in walk-in condition and includes a modern kitchen, a spacious lounge with an open fireplace, a double bedroom in what was originally three cellars, and a private courtyard area. In addition to this, the property includes residents permit parking and is fitted with underfloor heating throughout. For viewings, call 0131 2532263.