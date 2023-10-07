News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Quirky one-bedroom basement flat on Dundas Street that’s crammed with character and history

Canonmills flat up for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

A quirky one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town that’s crammed with character and history, is currently up for sale at offers over £250,000.

The property at 162A Dundas Street is in walk-in condition and includes a modern kitchen, a spacious lounge with an open fireplace, a double bedroom in what was originally three cellars, and a private courtyard area. In addition to this, the property includes residents permit parking and is fitted with underfloor heating throughout. For viewings, call 0131 2532263.

