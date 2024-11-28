Edinburgh for sale: Quirky one-bedroom main door flat at Abbeyhill is walking distance from the city centre

If your hunt is focused on finding something unique, this one-bedroom single storey main door house in Abbeyhill could be everything you're looking for.

A unique living space with lots of character is offered within this most appealing main door single storey property, positioned between the Abbeyhill colonies and London Road's high amenity thoroughfare, and within walking distance of city centre attractions.

The front main door access and having no-one above ensures privacy and reduced neighbour noise inside this truly unique home at 14 Maryfield.

Viewing is essential to appreciate this one off property, which is likely to appeal to anyone looking to step onto the housing ladder, or investment buyers. Call Warners on 0131 668 0440, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

A unique living space with lots of character is offered within this most appealing main door single storey property, superbly positioned between the Abbeyhill colonies and London Road.

The fashionably open plan public room has twin west facing windows allowing plenty of natural light to filter in, and also includes timber flooring. Here you'll find ample free floor space for relaxation and dining.

The kitchen area of the main public room, great for cooking up a storm. A range of white kitchen units and open shelving set against contrasting worktops and metro tiles, provides storage space.

From the main public room a doorway leads through into the box bedroom benefiting from natural light via a rooflight and boasting stylish built-in wardrobe space. Included in the sale is the bed fitted with a hydraulic lift system revealing storage space below.

