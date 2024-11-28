A unique living space with lots of character is offered within this most appealing main door single storey property , positioned between the Abbeyhill colonies and London Road's high amenity thoroughfare, and within walking distance of city centre attractions.

The front main door access and having no-one above ensures privacy and reduced neighbour noise inside this truly unique home at 14 Maryfield .

Viewing is essential to appreciate this one off property, which is likely to appeal to anyone looking to step onto the housing ladder, or investment buyers. Call Warners on 0131 668 0440, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.