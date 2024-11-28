A unique living space with lots of character is offered within this most appealing main door single storey property, positioned between the Abbeyhill colonies and London Road's high amenity thoroughfare, and within walking distance of city centre attractions.
The front main door access and having no-one above ensures privacy and reduced neighbour noise inside this truly unique home at 14 Maryfield.
Viewing is essential to appreciate this one off property, which is likely to appeal to anyone looking to step onto the housing ladder, or investment buyers. Call Warners on 0131 668 0440, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
1. 14 Maryfield, Abbeyhill
A unique living space with lots of character is offered within this most appealing main door single storey property, superbly positioned between the Abbeyhill colonies and London Road. | Warners Photo: ESPC
2. Living/ dining room
The fashionably open plan public room has twin west facing windows allowing plenty of natural light to filter in, and also includes timber flooring. Here you'll find ample free floor space for relaxation and dining. | Warners Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The kitchen area of the main public room, great for cooking up a storm. A range of white kitchen units and open shelving set against contrasting worktops and metro tiles, provides storage space. | Warners Photo: ESPC
4. Bedroom 1
From the main public room a doorway leads through into the box bedroom benefiting from natural light via a rooflight and boasting stylish built-in wardrobe space. Included in the sale is the bed fitted with a hydraulic lift system revealing storage space below. | Warners Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.