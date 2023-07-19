News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
Edinburgh for sale: Quirky one-bedroom flat in B-listed converted Newhaven church

Edinburgh home is minutes from the new tram line and overlooks the sea
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

This quirky one-bedroom flat in a B-listed church conversion in Newhaven, minutes from the new tram route and overlooking the water, is currently for sale at offers over £195,000.

This unique property at 9 Craighall Road is a spacious one-bedroom, second-floor apartment that forms part of a 19th century gothic church, converted to high standards. It boasts open-plan living, with modern interior design and a high-end kitchen and bathroom.

Call 0131 253 2993 to view.

The entrance to the former church retains much of the 19th century building's original fittings, given every return home a somewhat holy feeling.

The entrance to the former church retains much of the 19th century building's original fittings, given every return home a somewhat holy feeling.

This light and airy open plan living space is part of this unique one bedroom flat, which is perfect for city professionals and couples.

This light and airy open plan living space is part of this unique one bedroom flat, which is perfect for city professionals and couples.

This high-end kitchen comes with a good space for dining. Extras: all fitted floor coverings, window blinds, light fixtures, and integrated appliances (oven, ceramic hob, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine) are to be included in the sale.

This high-end kitchen comes with a good space for dining. Extras: all fitted floor coverings, window blinds, light fixtures, and integrated appliances (oven, ceramic hob, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine) are to be included in the sale.

This stylish one bedroom, second-floor apartment located in the Newhaven conservation area, comes with a well-tended communal garden.

This stylish one bedroom, second-floor apartment located in the Newhaven conservation area, comes with a well-tended communal garden.

