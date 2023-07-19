This quirky one-bedroom flat in a B-listed church conversion in Newhaven, minutes from the new tram route and overlooking the water, is currently for sale at offers over £195,000.
This unique property at 9 Craighall Road is a spacious one-bedroom, second-floor apartment that forms part of a 19th century gothic church, converted to high standards. It boasts open-plan living, with modern interior design and a high-end kitchen and bathroom.
1. What an entrance!
The entrance to the former church retains much of the 19th century building's original fittings, given every return home a somewhat holy feeling. Photo: Mattia De Collibus
2. Living room
This light and airy open plan living space is part of this unique one bedroom flat, which is perfect for city professionals and couples. Photo: Mattia De Collibus
3. Kitchen
This high-end kitchen comes with a good space for dining. Extras: all fitted floor coverings, window blinds, light fixtures, and integrated appliances (oven, ceramic hob, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine) are to be included in the sale. Photo: Mattia De Collibus
4. Flat 8, 9, Craighall Road, Newhaven
This stylish one bedroom, second-floor apartment located in the Newhaven conservation area, comes with a well-tended communal garden. Photo: Mattia De Collibus