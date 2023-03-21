A quirky eye-catching three bedroom duplex flat in Portobello is our latest featured Edinburgh property currently for sale. Currently available for offers over £335,000, 11 (1F) Adelphi Place is well-presented throughout and retains many original features including four panel oak doors, and intricate cornicing. Full of natural light, the layout is thoughtfully considered to provide comfortable family living. With a wide variety of amenities moments away, as well as the beach and promenade, view this property on the ESPC website.