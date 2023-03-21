News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Quirky Portobello duplex flat with views of Arthur's Seat hits property market

Eye-catching duplex Portobello flat on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

A quirky eye-catching three bedroom duplex flat in Portobello is our latest featured Edinburgh property currently for sale. Currently available for offers over £335,000, 11 (1F) Adelphi Place is well-presented throughout and retains many original features including four panel oak doors, and intricate cornicing. Full of natural light, the layout is thoughtfully considered to provide comfortable family living. With a wide variety of amenities moments away, as well as the beach and promenade, view this property on the ESPC website.

This three bedroom duplex flat in Portobello is currently on the market. A duplex house plan has two living units attached to each other.

1. 11 (1F) Adelphi Place, Portobello

Photo: ESPC

The light-filled lounge/dining room with unique curved twin windows overlooking the front of the property. Charming features include wood mantelpiece with marble hearth, intricate cornicing and ceiling rose, and original four panel oak door.

2. Lounge

Photo: ESPC

The property is well-presented throughout and retains many original features including four panel oak doors, and intricate cornicing.

3. Hallway

Photo: ESPC

The dining room is peacefully situated to the rear in a comfortable alcove, with seamless access through a thoughtfully designed arch.

4. Dining room

Photo: ESPC

