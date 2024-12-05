Currently available for offers over £300,000, 63 3F2, Frederick Street is an exceptional top-floor flat, rarely available in such a desirable city-centre setting, offers an outstanding combination of modern living and historic charm.

Situated amidst a vibrant array of amenities, including renowned restaurants, pubs, and shops, the property enjoys open views over the picturesque Queen Street Gardens and the striking skyline of north Edinburgh.

The welcoming hallway leads into an impressive open-plan reception area which is the centre of the home, designed to maximize natural light and showcase its unique character.

Directly opposite the property are the wonderful Queen Street Gardens. All properties with a frontage overlooking the gardens are responsible for contributing to its upkeep, by payment of a small annual fee of £130, which in return provides key access to this tranquil oasis in the middle of the city.

1 . Living room The impressive open-plan reception area designed to maximize natural light and showcase its unique character. A stunning exposed stone wall adds rustic charm, while the spacious layout easily accommodates both a comfortable dining space, living room and a fitted kitchen. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen boasts a range of sleek white units, blending contemporary style with practicality. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Mezzanine Study A staircase leads to a mezzanine level, offering an ideal study or home office area with additional attic storage, perfectly suited to modern work-from-home needs. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

Residents parking permits are available from the City of Edinburgh Council for on street parking.