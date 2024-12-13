Edinburgh for sale: Rarely available three-bedroom detached cottage in Clermiston opposite nature reserve

Rarely available, this three-bedroom detached cottage opposite Corstorphine Hill Nature Reserve offers scope to upgrade alongside incredible details and features.

Welcome to 181 Clermiston Road, this charming three-bedroom extended cottage at the top of Clermiston offers family sized accommodation arranged over two floors with gardens and a driveway.

Currently available for offers over £380,000, the property is ideally located close to an abundance of local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.

Presented to the market in good order, early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 253 2972, or book an appointment online.

This unique detached property is situated in a popular area close to excellent amenities, and with scope to upgrade.

This unique detached property is situated in a popular area close to excellent amenities, and with scope to upgrade.

The large and open living room, with a fireplace, wooden ceilings and wooden flooring.

The large and open living room, with a fireplace, wooden ceilings and wooden flooring.

The long and well set out Kitchen inside this Clermiston property.

The long and well set out Kitchen inside this Clermiston property.

The property's garden has a grass lawn, a patio and other great features.

The property's garden has a grass lawn, a patio and other great features.

