Welcome to 181 Clermiston Road, this charming three-bedroom extended cottage at the top of Clermiston offers family sized accommodation arranged over two floors with gardens and a driveway.

Currently available for offers over £380,000, the property is ideally located close to an abundance of local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.

Presented to the market in good order, early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 253 2972, or book an appointment online.

1 . 181 Clermiston Road This unique detached property is situated in a popular area close to excellent amenities, and with scope to upgrade. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The large and open living room, with a fireplace, wooden ceilings and wooden flooring. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The long and well set out Kitchen inside this Clermiston property. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The property's garden has a grass lawn, a patio and other great features. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales