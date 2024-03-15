Boasting a seriously sought-after Stockbridge address, this luxury A-listed Georgian apartment is reminiscent of a five-star hotel, and is currently available for offers over £925,000.

Positioned on the corner of Dean Terrace and Danube Street, 21 Dean Terrace is one of the most stunning examples of an 'A' Listed Georgian main door three bedroom property having been carefully modernised and tastefully designed to an exceptionally high standard throughout. Every detail has been considered and the execution of which has been carried out using workmanship and materials of the finest quality, thus creating a stunningly beautiful home.

Access to the private Dean Gardens is for residents only and the property has a key which can be passed on, for an annual subscription. These beautiful landscaped gardens are formed over three levels overlooking the water of Leith and a picturesque waterfall. They can be enjoyed all year round and are only short walk from this property. For a viewing, call Sturrock, Armstrong and Thomson on 0131 253 2726 or book an appointment online.

1 . Lounge/ diner The formal lounge/dining room which is framed by Italian 'Tangram' glazed panel doors. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen As part of the refurbishment the kitchen/breakfast room has been fitted with bespoke 'Siematic' base and wall mounted units and a glass display cabinet with chrome finishes. The kitchen is fitted with a five burner 'Neff' gas hob with broad cooker hood, an integrated dishwasher, built-in oven with grill and separate built in oven, grill and microwave. An island unit completes the design of the room with its additional storage and integrated wine cooler. Of particular note are the hand crafted granite worktops and upstands which create a quality backdrop for this delightful room. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 21 Dean Terrace 21 Dean Terrace in Stockbridge is arguably one of Edinburgh's finest addresses and is now being brought to the market affording buyers the rare opportunity to purchase a truly elegant home of great distinction. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom The family bathroom has been fitted with modern contemporary suites, a walk-in shower unit with glazed panels, rainwater shower head, vanity furniture complimented by the use of Travertine floor and wall tiles. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales