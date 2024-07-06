This impressive ground floor apartment at 3 Kimmerghame Drive forms part of an established modern development in the highly sought after location of Fettes, within walking distance of the Western General Hospital and excellent transport links to the City Centre and surrounding areas.

A feature of this property has to be the private south facing terrace which has a decked patio area for ease of maintenance, landscaped communal grounds and secure underground parking with allocated parking space.

In move-in condition, this apartment would make an ideal purchase for the professional person/couple and merits internal viewing to be fully appreciated.

For viewings, call Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.

1 . Terrace A feature of this property has to be the private south facing terrace which has a decked patio area for ease of maintenance, landscaped communal grounds and secure underground parking with allocated parking space. | Deans/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The beautifully presented and spacious living room which is open plan to the kitchen. | Deans/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Flat 1, 3 Kimmerghame Drive This stunning ground floor apartment (approx. 93sqm) comes with the private south facing terrace and secure underground parking. | Deans/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The luxury dining room adjoins the kitchen and living room. | Deans/ ESPC Photo Sales