Designed with an edgy, urban industrial feel to the main living area, Flat 4, 5 Bedford Court is unique and exudes light and space. The main door opens to a flight of stairs that leads to this home laid out over three floors. Immediately upon entering, the sheer scope of the layout will WOW you!
This property has been designed by an architect with an artist’s eye for detail and style to create a spacious, unique and comfortable home. As an added bonus, there is secure resident’s parking, and a state of the art sprinkler system has been added for additional security and peace of mind.
For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.
