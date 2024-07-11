Edinburgh for sale: Seriously stylish triplex four-bedroom apartment in sought-after Stockbridge

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 09:51 BST

This seriously stylish triplex apartment in sought-after Stockbridge, with four bedrooms and chic interiors, is currently available for offers over £395,000.

Designed with an edgy, urban industrial feel to the main living area, Flat 4, 5 Bedford Court is unique and exudes light and space. The main door opens to a flight of stairs that leads to this home laid out over three floors. Immediately upon entering, the sheer scope of the layout will WOW you!

This property has been designed by an architect with an artist’s eye for detail and style to create a spacious, unique and comfortable home. As an added bonus, there is secure resident’s parking, and a state of the art sprinkler system has been added for additional security and peace of mind.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.

The kitchen and lounge are open-plan yet clearly defined spaces. With a dual aspect, natural daylight floods this comfortable public area.

1. Lounge

The kitchen and lounge are open-plan yet clearly defined spaces. With a dual aspect, natural daylight floods this comfortable public area.

The kitchen is well stocked and includes ample storage and worktop space.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is well stocked and includes ample storage and worktop space.

The main door opens to a flight of stairs that leads to this home laid out over three floors. Immediately upon entering, the sheer scope of the layout will WOW you!

3. Hallway

The main door opens to a flight of stairs that leads to this home laid out over three floors. Immediately upon entering, the sheer scope of the layout will WOW you!

Designed with an edgy, urban industrial feel to the main living area, this home is unique and exudes light and space.

4. Flat 4, 5 Bedford Court,

Designed with an edgy, urban industrial feel to the main living area, this home is unique and exudes light and space.

