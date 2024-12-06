Currently available for offers over £550,000, 41 Portland Street extends to approximately 3463sq ft and has a private garden to the front and a charming walled garden to the rear.

The property has been operating as a home for young people and currently has planning permission as a house in multiple occupancy for six residents and two staff.

Buyers intending to use the property as a home will need to obtain planning consent for a return to a dwelling house. There is also the potential to subdivide the property into two or more flats, subject to the usual consents being obtained.

The internal layout now requires some upgrading, providing a great opportunity for somebody to make their own mark on this large property and possibly create a dream forever family home.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

