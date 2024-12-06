Edinburgh for sale: Seven-bedroom four-storey terraced townhouse in Leith offering huge potential

An unusual opportunity has arisen to buy this seven-bedroom, four-storey terraced townhouse in Leith, offering huge potential to create a wonderful forever family home.

Currently available for offers over £550,000, 41 Portland Street extends to approximately 3463sq ft and has a private garden to the front and a charming walled garden to the rear.

The property has been operating as a home for young people and currently has planning permission as a house in multiple occupancy for six residents and two staff.

Buyers intending to use the property as a home will need to obtain planning consent for a return to a dwelling house. There is also the potential to subdivide the property into two or more flats, subject to the usual consents being obtained.

The internal layout now requires some upgrading, providing a great opportunity for somebody to make their own mark on this large property and possibly create a dream forever family home.

This is a spacious terraced townhouse in Leith spread over four floors, with development potential.

1. 41 Portland Street

This is a spacious terraced townhouse in Leith spread over four floors, with development potential. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

The large sitting room to the front of the first floor of this Leith property, with high ceilings, cornicing and a fireplace.

2. Ground floor sitting room

The large sitting room to the front of the first floor of this Leith property, with high ceilings, cornicing and a fireplace. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

The property extends to 3463 sq ft and has a private garden to the front and this charming walled garden to the rear, with a handy picnic bench.

3. Gardens

The property extends to 3463 sq ft and has a private garden to the front and this charming walled garden to the rear, with a handy picnic bench. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

The bright and open kitchen situated on the ground floor of this large Leith property.

4. Ground floor kitchen

The bright and open kitchen situated on the ground floor of this large Leith property. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

