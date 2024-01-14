Edinburgh for sale: Significantly extended and upgraded four-bedroom detached bungalow in Barnton
Large Edinburgh bungalow on the market
A four-bedroom detached bungalow in Barnton, which is an idyllic family home, is currently available at offers over £560,000.
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac minutes from all the area has to offer, this upgraded detached bungalow at 21 Barntongate Terrace offers exceptionally spacious and flexible accommodation extending to around 1812 square feet arranged over two levels.
To view this property, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.
1 / 3