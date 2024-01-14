News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Significantly extended and upgraded four-bedroom detached bungalow in Barnton

Large Edinburgh bungalow on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

A four-bedroom detached bungalow in Barnton, which is an idyllic family home, is currently available at offers over £560,000.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac minutes from all the area has to offer, this upgraded detached bungalow at 21 Barntongate Terrace offers exceptionally spacious and flexible accommodation extending to around 1812 square feet arranged over two levels.

To view this property, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

The hugely impressive family room, with wood burning stove, vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. A wall of glass floods this room with light and takes advantage of the leafy garden views.

1. Family room

The hugely impressive family room, with wood burning stove, vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. A wall of glass floods this room with light and takes advantage of the leafy garden views. Photo: Lindsays

The sunny rear garden offers plenty of space to run around and two large, decked areas provide the perfect entertaining space. Well stocked borders surround an expanse of lawn and mature trees ensure privacy during the summer months.

2. Garden

The sunny rear garden offers plenty of space to run around and two large, decked areas provide the perfect entertaining space. Well stocked borders surround an expanse of lawn and mature trees ensure privacy during the summer months. Photo: Lindsays

The Barnton property's superb recently fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The Barnton property's superb recently fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Lindsays

This significantly extended and upgraded detached bungalow offers exceptionally spacious and flexible accommodation extending to around 1812 square feet arranged over two levels.

4. 21 Barntongate Terrace

This significantly extended and upgraded detached bungalow offers exceptionally spacious and flexible accommodation extending to around 1812 square feet arranged over two levels. Photo: Lindsays

