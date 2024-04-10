If your budget stretches to £1.5 million, this six-bedroom Victorian semi in Morningside is a seriously impressive option, available for offers over £1,550,000. The property at 39 Cluny Gardens retains many original features as well as being extremely well-presented and benefits from beautiful gardens, double garage and ample off-street parking.

As well as six bedrooms, this property also has four reception rooms, three shower/ bathrooms and two separate toilets. While there is also a lovely summer house and greenhouse in the property’s large back garden. As well as a south-facing front garden with lawn and mature beds.

For viewings, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or book an appointment online.

1 . 39 Cluny Gardens 39 Cluny Gardens is an impressive, Victorian, semi-detached house with well-proportioned rooms and extremely versatile accommodation. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

2 . Drawing room The drawing room with bay window and timber mantel piece with real flame gas fire. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

3 . Garden The stunning enclosed rear garden with three sunny patios, lawn, mature borders and vegetable patch. There is also a Summer House and greenhouse. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

4 . Summer House This handy Summer House is included in the sale. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales