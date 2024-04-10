Edinburgh for sale: Six-bedroom Victorian semi in Morningside is yours for just over £1.5 million

Stunning Edinburgh home comes complete with summer house in the garden

If your budget stretches to £1.5 million, this six-bedroom Victorian semi in Morningside is a seriously impressive option, available for offers over £1,550,000. The property at 39 Cluny Gardens retains many original features as well as being extremely well-presented and benefits from beautiful gardens, double garage and ample off-street parking.

As well as six bedrooms, this property also has four reception rooms, three shower/ bathrooms and two separate toilets. While there is also a lovely summer house and greenhouse in the property’s large back garden. As well as a south-facing front garden with lawn and mature beds.

For viewings, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or book an appointment online.

39 Cluny Gardens is an impressive, Victorian, semi-detached house with well-proportioned rooms and extremely versatile accommodation.

39 Cluny Gardens is an impressive, Victorian, semi-detached house with well-proportioned rooms and extremely versatile accommodation. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

The drawing room with bay window and timber mantel piece with real flame gas fire.

The drawing room with bay window and timber mantel piece with real flame gas fire. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

The stunning enclosed rear garden with three sunny patios, lawn, mature borders and vegetable patch. There is also a Summer House and greenhouse.

The stunning enclosed rear garden with three sunny patios, lawn, mature borders and vegetable patch. There is also a Summer House and greenhouse. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

This handy Summer House is included in the sale.

This handy Summer House is included in the sale. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

