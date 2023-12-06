This substantial six-bedroom family home in Newington offers elegance in abundance, as well as a prime location and stunning views, and is available for offers over £975,000.
Situated in Newington's Craigmillar Park conservation area, this exclusive semi-detached villa is spread over three floors, providing spacious rooms that have high ceilings and well-retained period features.
For viewings, call 0131 2532236.
1. Sutherland House, 16 Esslemont Road
Exceptionally large, this property offers a staggering amount of versatility. It is currently used as a lucrative HMO let, renting out the individual bedrooms, yet it could equally form a luxurious forever home for big families or be ran as a successful guesthouse (as it has previously been used in years gone by). Photo: Thorntons
2. Living room
Thanks to the multiple reception rooms on offer, this residence has flexibility to suit the needs of various buyers. It boasts an expansive living room on the first floor that immediately captures your attention, with its southeast-facing bay window and highly decorative cornicing which accentuates the lofty dimensions. Elegant neutral decor and wooden floorboards create a relaxed ambience, whilst a handsome open fireplace completes the aesthetic. Photo: Thorntons
3. Conservatory
Double doors flow from from the dining room into a neighbouring conservatory that shares an open footprint with the kitchen. Enjoying lovely garden views, this charming space is ideal for relaxing, dining, and socialising. Photo: Thorntons
4. Garden
Outside, the home has a monoblock front garden/driveway with private parking for multiple cars, in addition to an attached single garage. To the rear, there is a large garden, which has a sweeping lawn dotted with established planting. Fully enclosed by a low stone wall, it is pet and family friendly. The idyllic space also comes with a greenhouse and it has access to a generous store room. Photo: Thorntons