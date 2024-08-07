This well-located house at 2 Abercorn Gardens would make an excellent family home and provides comfortable and light filled space, and comes complete with an enclosed front, side and rear sunny garden, as well as a garage with access out to the main road.
This stunning property, set over three floors, also benefits from gas central heating and has an insulated attic. Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate this stunning building and tranquil, yet well-connected location.
Call 0131 668 0440, email [email protected] or book an appointment online.
