Edinburgh for sale: Six-bedroom Mountcastle home offers a huge opportunity to create a stunning forever home

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:24 BST

If you are looking for a project to get your teeth into, then this six-bedroom property in Mountcastle offers a huge opportunity to create a stunning forever home.

This well-located house at 2 Abercorn Gardens would make an excellent family home and provides comfortable and light filled space, and comes complete with an enclosed front, side and rear sunny garden, as well as a garage with access out to the main road.

This stunning property, set over three floors, also benefits from gas central heating and has an insulated attic. Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate this stunning building and tranquil, yet well-connected location.

Call 0131 668 0440, email [email protected] or book an appointment online.

This is a well presented six bedroom traditional semi-detached home, set in the Mountcastle area of Edinburgh two miles to the east of the city centre.

1. 2 Abercorn Gardens

The Mountcastle property's spacious living room with twin windows and plenty of space for furniture.

2. Living room

The fitted kitchen, currently with washing machine, dining area, and fridge/freezer.

3. Kitchen/ diner

Externally there is enclosed front and rear gardens and a garage. The property also benefits from gas central heating and has an insulated attic.

4. Garden

