Edinburgh for sale: Impressive six-bedroom Trinity home with self-contained granny basement apartment

Kevin Quinn
Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

This elegant family home in Trinity has six bedrooms including a self-contained granny basement apartment and is packed with wonderful period details.

This spacious family home at 19 Stanley Road benefits from large rooms and the self-contained basement apartment.

The property further benefits from a double car driveway to the front and an extensive rear garden which is laid to lawn with mature shrubbery.

Open viewing on Wednesday 5-7pm, Sundays 2-4pm - no appointment required. However, if you would like to book a viewing at another time, call VMH on 0131 253 2964 or book an appointment online.

1. Garden

The property benefits from a double car driveway to the front and an extensive rear garden which is laid to lawn with mature shrubbery. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC

The bright and generous lounge can be found to the rear of the property with a bay window overlooking the garden.

2. Ground floor living room

The bright and generous lounge can be found to the rear of the property with a bay window overlooking the garden. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC

This Trinity property includes this impressive conservatory, the perfect spot to relax after a tough day.

3. Conservatory

This Trinity property includes this impressive conservatory, the perfect spot to relax after a tough day. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESCP

The well equipped breakfasting kitchen can also be found to the rear with wall and base units, range cooker with 5 ring gas burner, double oven and grill, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

4. Kitchen

The well equipped breakfasting kitchen can also be found to the rear with wall and base units, range cooker with 5 ring gas burner, double oven and grill, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC

