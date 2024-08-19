This spacious family home at 19 Stanley Road benefits from large rooms and the self-contained basement apartment.

The property further benefits from a double car driveway to the front and an extensive rear garden which is laid to lawn with mature shrubbery.

Open viewing on Wednesday 5-7pm, Sundays 2-4pm - no appointment required. However, if you would like to book a viewing at another time, call VMH on 0131 253 2964 or book an appointment online.

1 . Garden The property benefits from a double car driveway to the front and an extensive rear garden which is laid to lawn with mature shrubbery. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Ground floor living room The bright and generous lounge can be found to the rear of the property with a bay window overlooking the garden. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Conservatory This Trinity property includes this impressive conservatory, the perfect spot to relax after a tough day. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESCP Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The well equipped breakfasting kitchen can also be found to the rear with wall and base units, range cooker with 5 ring gas burner, double oven and grill, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC Photo Sales