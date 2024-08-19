This spacious family home at 19 Stanley Road benefits from large rooms and the self-contained basement apartment.
The property further benefits from a double car driveway to the front and an extensive rear garden which is laid to lawn with mature shrubbery.
Open viewing on Wednesday 5-7pm, Sundays 2-4pm - no appointment required. However, if you would like to book a viewing at another time, call VMH on 0131 253 2964 or book an appointment online.
1. Garden
The property benefits from a double car driveway to the front and an extensive rear garden which is laid to lawn with mature shrubbery. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC
2. Ground floor living room
The bright and generous lounge can be found to the rear of the property with a bay window overlooking the garden. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC
3. Conservatory
This Trinity property includes this impressive conservatory, the perfect spot to relax after a tough day. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESCP
4. Kitchen
The well equipped breakfasting kitchen can also be found to the rear with wall and base units, range cooker with 5 ring gas burner, double oven and grill, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher. | VMH Solicitors Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.