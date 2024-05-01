This B-listed, detached Victorian villa located in Juniper Green offers the potential to create a dream family home, and is currently available for offers over £790,000.
This elegant, former Manse of Juniper Green Parish Church, at 476 Lanark Road, is bursting with character throughout and well preserved. However, this property would now benefit from upgrading and modernisation in places, offering a superb opportunity to create a flexible and unique family home.
The property is surrounded by magnificent mature gardens, comprising areas of lawn, peppered with shrubs, trees and flowers.
For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.
