Edinburgh for sale: Six-bedroom B-listed detached Victorian villa in Juniper Green with so much potential

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st May 2024, 16:51 BST

This B-listed, detached Victorian villa located in Juniper Green offers the potential to create a dream family home, and is currently available for offers over £790,000.

This elegant, former Manse of Juniper Green Parish Church, at 476 Lanark Road, is bursting with character throughout and well preserved. However, this property would now benefit from upgrading and modernisation in places, offering a superb opportunity to create a flexible and unique family home.

The property is surrounded by magnificent mature gardens, comprising areas of lawn, peppered with shrubs, trees and flowers.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

This is an exceptional B-Listed Victorian house, bordered by spectacular lawned gardens and located in the capital's desirable Juniper Green area.

The property's spacious south facing living room with focal fireplace.

The versatile dining/family room with French doors leading out to the garden.

The property is surrounded by magnificent mature gardens, comprising areas of lawn, peppered with shrubs, trees and flowers. An extensive driveway and detached double garage provide excellent off-street parking/overspill storage.

