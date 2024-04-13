Edinburgh for sale: Sleek and contemporary top-floor three-bedroom flat in the New Town for sale

The sleek, contemporary interiors of this top-floor flat belie its history inside a B-listed Georgian building in the New Town, currently for sale at offers over £460,000.

The three-bedroom flat at 21/3 Forth Street has recently been refurbished with high quality finishes and is in move-in condition.

This is a well-presented top floor flat, part of a converted Georgian 'B' listed building in the prestigious and historic New Town district of the city on the doorstep of the city centre and all its famous attractions. There is a wide range of local amenities close at hand and the property would be suitable for a range of buyers.

For viewings, call Gillespie Macandrew on 0131 253 2669 or book an appointment online.

The fabulous open plan living room/dining room/ kitchen includes this large living area.

1. Living room

The fabulous open plan living room/dining room/ kitchen includes this large living area.

The recently installed kitchen with appliances, and breakfast bar with stools.

2. Kitchen and dining area

The recently installed kitchen with appliances, and breakfast bar with stools.

This well-presented top floor flat is part of a converted Georgian 'B' listed building in the prestigious and historic New Town district of the city on the doorstep of the City Centre and all its famous attractions.

3. 21/3 Forth Street

This well-presented top floor flat is part of a converted Georgian 'B' listed building in the prestigious and historic New Town district of the city on the doorstep of the City Centre and all its famous attractions.

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room and good storage space.

4. Bedroom 1

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room and good storage space.

