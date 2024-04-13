The sleek, contemporary interiors of this top-floor flat belie its history inside a B-listed Georgian building in the New Town, currently for sale at offers over £460,000.

The three-bedroom flat at 21/3 Forth Street has recently been refurbished with high quality finishes and is in move-in condition.

This is a well-presented top floor flat, part of a converted Georgian 'B' listed building in the prestigious and historic New Town district of the city on the doorstep of the city centre and all its famous attractions. There is a wide range of local amenities close at hand and the property would be suitable for a range of buyers.