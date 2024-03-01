News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Sleek and glossy four/five-bedroom triplex apartment in Canonmills with two terraces

Impressive Edinburgh apartment over three floors

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Sleek and glossy, this four/five-bedroom triplex apartment in Canonmills is ultra modern and enjoys two private outdoor terraces, and is currently available at offers over £585,000. This main-door triplex apartment at 8 Hughes Close is arranged over the first, second, and third floors of an attractive, contemporary development in Canonmills.

The impressive property offers flexible accommodation including four/ five bedrooms, one/two reception rooms, three en-suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom, plus access to landscaped shared gardens and an allocated parking space in an underground car park.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993 or book an appointment online.

The open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room is the main reception room and is located on the third floor, illuminated by generous dual-aspect glazing, including wide patio doors affording access to two spacious terraces.

One of the property's two spacious balcony terraces, offering ideal outdoor spaces for dining furniture – perfect for enjoying an alfresco meal during the warmer months.

The living area of the large open plan living room/ kitchen, dining area. The perfect space in this impressive family home to relax.

The dining area of the large open plan reception room. The room spans a spacious footprint which allows for various configurations of furniture catering for both relaxation and dining, and it enjoys the same neutral décor and wood-styled flooring as the entrance hall.

