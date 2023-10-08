2 . Lounge/ dining room

The comfortable living and dining space offers an ideal area for families and entertaining with the kitchen being the main focal point of this room with clean lines and concealed appliances. The lounge area has a long plasma electric fire with remote control and an 85" plasma TV which can be included by separate negotiation, electric window blinds, bi-folding doors, large window and an additional door at the rear with a dining area to the side of this area with feature low hanging chandelier over the dining table with 3-way lighting. Photo: ESPC