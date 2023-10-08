This sleek and spacious four-bedroom Ravelston property, currently available at offers over £845,000, has all the bells and whistles you could imagine.
Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this detached family home at 3 Craigleith Drive, which has been modernised and upgraded with four bathrooms included. The property is located a half hour walk or five minute drive northwest of Edinburgh city centre, with local shops close by including Craigleith Retail Park.
For viewings, call 0131 2532379.
1. 3 Craigleith Drive, Ravelston
The property benefits from a large driveway with sensored lighting and a garage than can accommodate up to six cars. The garage also offers overhead storage and hot water tap and shed with power. Photo: ESPC
2. Lounge/ dining room
The comfortable living and dining space offers an ideal area for families and entertaining with the kitchen being the main focal point of this room with clean lines and concealed appliances. The lounge area has a long plasma electric fire with remote control and an 85" plasma TV which can be included by separate negotiation, electric window blinds, bi-folding doors, large window and an additional door at the rear with a dining area to the side of this area with feature low hanging chandelier over the dining table with 3-way lighting. Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The kitchen area offers a large island incorporating with a large overhead cupola adding further light and an induction hob with downdraft extractor, and Dekton work surfaces which is the ultimate surface for kitchen worktops and is highly resistant to stains, scratches and heat. Full size integrated fridge and freezer, two separate ovens, wine fridge. dishwasher and double sink with Quooker tap providing boiling, chilled and sparkling water. All the appliances can be operated via wi-fi. Photo: ESPC
4. Bedroom 1
Bedrooms one and two are off the hall on the ground floor and are situated to the front with bay windows and luxury en-suites (one with bidet and built-in TV) and both with three-way massage settings in the showers. Photo: ESPC