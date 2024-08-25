Currently available for offers over £375,000, 1/1 Young Street South Lane forms part of a modern redevelopment of a traditional stone building on a quiet cobbled lane in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town.

Completed in 2017, the flat was finished to an impressive standard, and has the benefit of modern electrics, plumbing and central heating within the charm of an older building.

Most recently used as a successful buy-to-let, the property would suit those looking to be in the heart of the city centre with easy access to the excellent amenities that are on the doorstep.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

Lounge/ dining area The city centre property's contemporary open plan kitchen/dining and sitting room.

Kitchen The kitchen comes with quality integrated Smeg appliances that include fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and hob.

Entrance The entrance to the property. On-Street parking is available by way of a resident's parking permit. The factor for the development is Hacking & Paterson and the annual service charges are approximately £1,400 which includes buildings insurance.

