Edinburgh for sale: Sleek two-bedroom flat on a cobbled New Town lane minutes from city centre attractions

Kevin Quinn
Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2024, 04:53 BST

Seconds from the bright lights, boutiques and bars of George Street is this sleek two-bedroom flat on a cobbled New Town lane.

Currently available for offers over £375,000, 1/1 Young Street South Lane forms part of a modern redevelopment of a traditional stone building on a quiet cobbled lane in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town.

Completed in 2017, the flat was finished to an impressive standard, and has the benefit of modern electrics, plumbing and central heating within the charm of an older building.

Most recently used as a successful buy-to-let, the property would suit those looking to be in the heart of the city centre with easy access to the excellent amenities that are on the doorstep.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

The city centre property's contemporary open plan kitchen/dining and sitting room.

1. Lounge/ dining area

The city centre property's contemporary open plan kitchen/dining and sitting room. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The kitchen comes with quality integrated Smeg appliances that include fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and hob.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen comes with quality integrated Smeg appliances that include fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and hob. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The entrance to the property. On-Street parking is available by way of a resident's parking permit. The factor for the development is Hacking & Paterson and the annual service charges are approximately £1,400 which includes buildings insurance.

3. Entrance

The entrance to the property. On-Street parking is available by way of a resident's parking permit. The factor for the development is Hacking & Paterson and the annual service charges are approximately £1,400 which includes buildings insurance. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

This fantastic property forms part of a modern redevelopment of a traditional stone building on a quiet cobbled lane in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town.

4. 1/1 Young Street South Lane

This fantastic property forms part of a modern redevelopment of a traditional stone building on a quiet cobbled lane in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

