Currently available for offers over £375,000, 1/1 Young Street South Lane forms part of a modern redevelopment of a traditional stone building on a quiet cobbled lane in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town.
Completed in 2017, the flat was finished to an impressive standard, and has the benefit of modern electrics, plumbing and central heating within the charm of an older building.
Most recently used as a successful buy-to-let, the property would suit those looking to be in the heart of the city centre with easy access to the excellent amenities that are on the doorstep.
1. Lounge/ dining area
The city centre property's contemporary open plan kitchen/dining and sitting room. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
The kitchen comes with quality integrated Smeg appliances that include fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and hob. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Entrance
The entrance to the property. On-Street parking is available by way of a resident's parking permit. The factor for the development is Hacking & Paterson and the annual service charges are approximately £1,400 which includes buildings insurance. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. 1/1 Young Street South Lane
This fantastic property forms part of a modern redevelopment of a traditional stone building on a quiet cobbled lane in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.