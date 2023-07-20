News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Edinburgh for sale: Slick and contemporary two-bedroom Leith flat in former Yardheads School building

Back to school at this Edinburgh flat
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST

This slick and contemporary two bedroom Leith flat housed in the former Yardheads School building is currently for sale at offers over £220,000.

Housed in the James Simpson-designed 19th century Yardheads School built in 1875, this is a bright and well-presented Category-C listed apartment. Situated on the second floor of this ‘Academia' development in the heart of the Shore, 67/30 Giles Street is a stylish home with thoughtful architectural touches.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2215.

Housed in the James Simpson-designed 19th Century Yardheads School (1875), this is a bright and well-presented Category C listed apartment. Situated on the second floor of this prestigious ‘Academia' development in the heart of the Shore, this is a stylish home with thoughtful architectural touches. With quality finishes and a generous layout the end result is a fashionable property that will appeal to professionals and investors alike who are drawn to this vibrant neighbourhood.

1. 67/30 Giles Street, Leith

Housed in the James Simpson-designed 19th Century Yardheads School (1875), this is a bright and well-presented Category C listed apartment. Situated on the second floor of this prestigious ‘Academia' development in the heart of the Shore, this is a stylish home with thoughtful architectural touches. With quality finishes and a generous layout the end result is a fashionable property that will appeal to professionals and investors alike who are drawn to this vibrant neighbourhood. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The open and airy dining/ living/ kitchen area is flooded with natural light thanks to a sash and case window with three thoughtfully positioned skylights.

2. Living area

The open and airy dining/ living/ kitchen area is flooded with natural light thanks to a sash and case window with three thoughtfully positioned skylights. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The well-appointed kitchen with shaker style wall and floor units is finished in a natural tone, with complementary black quartz-effect worktops, grey splashback, and integrated appliances including an extractor hood, gas hob, oven, and a fridge/freezer.

3. Kitchen

The well-appointed kitchen with shaker style wall and floor units is finished in a natural tone, with complementary black quartz-effect worktops, grey splashback, and integrated appliances including an extractor hood, gas hob, oven, and a fridge/freezer. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This dining area space off the kitchen is perfect for having people round for dinner.

4. Dining area

This dining area space off the kitchen is perfect for having people round for dinner. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh