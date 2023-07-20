1 . 67/30 Giles Street, Leith

Housed in the James Simpson-designed 19th Century Yardheads School (1875), this is a bright and well-presented Category C listed apartment. Situated on the second floor of this prestigious ‘Academia' development in the heart of the Shore, this is a stylish home with thoughtful architectural touches. With quality finishes and a generous layout the end result is a fashionable property that will appeal to professionals and investors alike who are drawn to this vibrant neighbourhood. Photo: ESPC