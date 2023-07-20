This slick and contemporary two bedroom Leith flat housed in the former Yardheads School building is currently for sale at offers over £220,000.
To view this property, call 0131 253 2215.
1. 67/30 Giles Street, Leith
Housed in the James Simpson-designed 19th Century Yardheads School (1875), this is a bright and well-presented Category C listed apartment. Situated on the second floor of this prestigious ‘Academia' development in the heart of the Shore, this is a stylish home with thoughtful architectural touches. With quality finishes and a generous layout the end result is a fashionable property that will appeal to professionals and investors alike who are drawn to this vibrant neighbourhood. Photo: ESPC
2. Living area
The open and airy dining/ living/ kitchen area is flooded with natural light thanks to a sash and case window with three thoughtfully positioned skylights. Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The well-appointed kitchen with shaker style wall and floor units is finished in a natural tone, with complementary black quartz-effect worktops, grey splashback, and integrated appliances including an extractor hood, gas hob, oven, and a fridge/freezer. Photo: ESPC
4. Dining area
This dining area space off the kitchen is perfect for having people round for dinner. Photo: ESPC