Just a stone's throw from Cramond Village, 51 Cramond Glebe Road has a west-facing rear garden with a panoramic view over the River towards the Dalmeny Estate.

Cramond Boat Club is located just at the mouth of the River Almond, providing the wonderful prospect of your car at the front and your boat at the back, as you would find in some of Europe's most sought-after residential marinas.

Internally, the property has been substantially renovated by the current owner and offers contemporary living space that has been designed to take maximum advantage of this property's unique riverside position.

Natural light floods the property, and the internal entertaining spaces integrate seamlessly with a substantial deck that overlooks the garden and the riverbank.

The property also offers significant long-term potential. Subject to planning permission, further development of the extensive detached garage into a separate self-contained dwelling may be possible. Similarly, the main house has a flat roof which could make a magnificent terrace and extensive cellar space could be adapted to provide additional living space.

The accommodation is focused on the stunning open-plan kitchen and family room offering breathtaking panoramic views of the garden and the River Almond beyond.

Externally, the property sits on a large plot of around 0.44 acres, with ample off-street parking and two driveways, one to the house, and the other to the detached garage.

The front garden is fully enclosed and safe for pets and young children. The west-facing rear garden is mature and offers a high degree of privacy and an exceptional outlook.

This property must be seen to be appreciated. For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

2 . Kitchen Accommodation is focused on the stunning open-plan kitchen and family room offering breathtaking panoramic views of the garden and the River Almond beyond. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The cosy sitting room can be accessed from the dining room or the main hallway. This beautiful room offers a wonderful contrast to the modern kitchen. The house was originally built by a naval captain and the magnificent timber cladding was salvaged from his cabin. The room has its original open fire which creates a lovely focal point on a long winter night. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The front garden is fully enclosed and safe for pets and young children. The west-facing rear garden is mature and offers a high degree of privacy and an exceptional outlook. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales