Edinburgh for sale: Spacious detached five-bedroom farmhouse in West Craigs with expansive private grounds

Kevin Quinn
Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:17 GMT

A truly unique opportunity comes in the form of this spacious detached farmhouse in West Craigs, offering five bedrooms and expansive private grounds.

All recently renovated and ready for a new owner to put down roots, Maybury Farmhouse at 12 Amos Crescent instantly captivates, with the property's exterior showcasing a traditional and timeless stone façade.

Currently available for offers over £775,000, this perfectly-proportioned home situated off Maybury Road is a natural choice for a growing family, offering generous and stylishly presented living space which comes with the added attraction of open south-facing views towards The Pentland Hills.

The house has been sympathetically updated to a high standard, featuring modern interiors, and is presented in a neutral manner giving a lovely bright feel.

For viewings, call Connor Malcolm on 0131 253 2331 or book an appointment online.

This unique detached farmhouse, with an overall size of 1,915 sq ft, is situated close to open green spaces and excellent local walks.

1. Maybury Farmhouse, 12 Amos Crescent

This unique detached farmhouse, with an overall size of 1,915 sq ft, is situated close to open green spaces and excellent local walks. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

The living room inside this recently refurbished and modernised West Craigs property.

2. Living room

The living room inside this recently refurbished and modernised West Craigs property. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

The property has high specification throughout, with a well equipped kitchen featuring integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The property has high specification throughout, with a well equipped kitchen featuring integrated appliances. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

The impressive stone- built traditional farmhouse is set within substantial garden grounds in the heart of Taylor Wimpey's West Craigs development.

4. Grounds

The impressive stone- built traditional farmhouse is set within substantial garden grounds in the heart of Taylor Wimpey's West Craigs development. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

