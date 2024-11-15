All recently renovated and ready for a new owner to put down roots, Maybury Farmhouse at 12 Amos Crescent instantly captivates, with the property's exterior showcasing a traditional and timeless stone façade.

Currently available for offers over £775,000, this perfectly-proportioned home situated off Maybury Road is a natural choice for a growing family, offering generous and stylishly presented living space which comes with the added attraction of open south-facing views towards The Pentland Hills.

The house has been sympathetically updated to a high standard, featuring modern interiors, and is presented in a neutral manner giving a lovely bright feel.

For viewings, call Connor Malcolm on 0131 253 2331 or book an appointment online.

