All recently renovated and ready for a new owner to put down roots, Maybury Farmhouse at 12 Amos Crescent instantly captivates, with the property's exterior showcasing a traditional and timeless stone façade.
Currently available for offers over £775,000, this perfectly-proportioned home situated off Maybury Road is a natural choice for a growing family, offering generous and stylishly presented living space which comes with the added attraction of open south-facing views towards The Pentland Hills.
The house has been sympathetically updated to a high standard, featuring modern interiors, and is presented in a neutral manner giving a lovely bright feel.
For viewings, call Connor Malcolm on 0131 253 2331 or book an appointment online.
