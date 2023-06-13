This spacious five-bedroom house in Gilmerton with swimming pool, jacuzzi, secure gated entrance and self contained annex is on the market at offers over £460,000.

Upgraded throughout and modernised, 1B Drum Street is effectively two homes in one. The annex has a spacious lounge with conservatory, dining room, kitchen dining room and lounge/kitchen. With five generous bedrooms and four modern bathrooms and a utility room, this is the perfect home for a larger family. For viewings, call 07590 041169.