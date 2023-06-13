News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Spacious five-bedroom house in Gilmerton with swimming pool, jacuzzi and annex

Stunning one of a kind detached Edinburgh family home
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

This spacious five-bedroom house in Gilmerton with swimming pool, jacuzzi, secure gated entrance and self contained annex is on the market at offers over £460,000.

Upgraded throughout and modernised, 1B Drum Street is effectively two homes in one. The annex has a spacious lounge with conservatory, dining room, kitchen dining room and lounge/kitchen. With five generous bedrooms and four modern bathrooms and a utility room, this is the perfect home for a larger family. For viewings, call 07590 041169.

This property comes with a swimming pool and jacuzzi in the garden, perfect for sitting outside in the sun.

1. Added extras

This property comes with a swimming pool and jacuzzi in the garden, perfect for sitting outside in the sun. Photo: ESPC

The property's bright and airy conservatory is the perfect spot in the home to relax,

2. Conservatory

The property's bright and airy conservatory is the perfect spot in the home to relax, Photo: ESPC

The large living room leads to the conservatory in the main home.

3. Living room

The large living room leads to the conservatory in the main home. Photo: ESPC

The perfect spot for a family meal or having friends round for a bite to eat. The bright and airy room has plenty of space for getting around the dinner table.

4. Dining room

The perfect spot for a family meal or having friends round for a bite to eat. The bright and airy room has plenty of space for getting around the dinner table. Photo: ESPC

