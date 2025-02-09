This ideal family home at 11 Brunstane Gardens is a spacious four-bedroom end-terrace traditional villa, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable district of Joppa, just east of Edinburgh city centre.
This property offers a flexible layout while retaining many original period features. Externally, it includes a monoblocked driveway suitable for two cars, with a side gate leading to the enclosed south-facing rear garden.
The garden, mostly laid to lawn, features a decked patio area perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining.
For viewings, call Annan Solicitors on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.