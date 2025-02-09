This ideal family home at 11 Brunstane Gardens is a spacious four-bedroom end-terrace traditional villa, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable district of Joppa, just east of Edinburgh city centre.

This property offers a flexible layout while retaining many original period features. Externally, it includes a monoblocked driveway suitable for two cars, with a side gate leading to the enclosed south-facing rear garden.

The garden, mostly laid to lawn, features a decked patio area perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining.

For viewings, call Annan Solicitors on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

The well-equipped kitchen with ample high-gloss white units and skylight providing excellent natural light.

The bright and spacious living room, with a bay window, ornate cornicing, feature fireplace and stripped flooring.

